Iconic Manhattan site to be covered with scaffolding for up to 10 years – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – One of Lower Manhattan’s most iconic landmarks is closed to the public due to the urgent installation of safety scaffolding, which could remain in place for up to a decade.

The steps of the Federal Hall National Memorial on Wall Street are a popular place to take pictures and sit for tourists and the financial industry. But the National Park Service said Wednesday that a recent inspection found “multiple flaws in the condition of the stones” that require immediate repair.

The agency said it hired a structural engineer to build a scaffolding platform that would “protect the public from falling debris.” When that scaffold is finished, which is expected in mid-September, the steps can be reopened.

However, visitors and tourists will have to get used to some changes: The Park Service said the scaffolding will remain in place “approximately five to 10 years.”