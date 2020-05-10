Updated on 05/09/2020 at 21:18

Pedro Pablo ‘Perico’ León passed away the afternoon this Saturday and mourned Peruvian soccer. For many, the best striker in the history of national football physically ceased to exist at the age of 76, but he will always remain in the memory of lovers of this sport, who will nostalgically remember his goals and plays.

The unfortunate news hit those who were his teammates in the Peruvian team, Alianza Lima, and those who also met him on the way to his successful career. Many of them evidenced their pain once they learned of the irreparable loss.

“The best center-forward with whom I was lucky to play is leaving. A complete player. Not only Peru must be in mourning, but the entire world. Pelé must be sad because he always wanted to play with the best ‘9 ′ that Peru had ”, confessed Hugo Sotil, in dialogue with GOLPERU, who also collected statements from more figures.

Roberto Chale, in tune with ‘Cholo’, insisted that he was the best striker. “The best ‘9’ left. Thanks to ico Perico ’we went to Mexico 70,” he said.

For his part, Germán Leguía admitted his category, which he witnessed when they were teammates at Deportivo Municipal. “Pelé spoke that he could be his successor because what he did with the ball I did not see anyone. I am cream to the death, but I must recognize in him a great footballer, ”he told the same source.

“Now they are surveying people who did not see it; “Perico” was the best center-forward and should not be compared, “revealed Julio Meléndez, who recalled that he had to face León in the duels between Sport Boys and Alianza Lima.

Finally, Victor ‘Pitin’ Zegarra was encouraged to describe calificar Perico ’as the best Peruvian player in history. “It hurts me a lot because perhaps the best Peruvian soccer player of all time died,” he said.

Ico Perico ’León died in a local clinic, where he had been admitted a few days ago with a picture of pneumonia and kidney failure.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Advíncula and Carrillo accused Corzo of “thwarting the plaza” to advertise in TV commercials

Carrillo and Advíncula accused Corzo of “spoiling” the ads. (Instagram)

MORE NEWS

.