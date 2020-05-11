Francisco Javier ‘Ico’ Aguilar, a historic striker for Real Madrid, who trained at Racing Santander and also played for Real Sporting de Gijón and Rayo Vallecano, died at the age of 71, as he reported on Monday in his Madrid club official website.

“Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Ico Aguilar, one of the great historical players who wore the shirt of our club between 1971 and 1979,” reads the statement from Real Madrid.

Aguilar was born 71 years ago in Santander, trained at Racing, with which he debuted in 1967 and turned professional a year later. He was transferred from the Cantabrian team in 1971 to Real Madrid, together with Carlos Alonso ‘Santillana’ and Pedro Corral.

Official Statement: death of Ico Aguilar. #Real Madrid – Real Madrid C.F. (@ Realmadrid) May 11, 2020

In the merengue team, in which he played until 1979, Aguilar won five Leagues and two Cups, before signing for Sporting de Gijón, in which he played two seasons.

Interestingly, Aguilar transferred to the club in the capital of the Costa Verde just after Madrid ended the Asturian team’s dream of winning the 1978-79 League, which was largely decided in a match played at the El Gijón stadium. Molinón who won Madrid (0-1) thanks to a goal by Santillana, who headed a cross of his own from the left of the white attack.

Three times international with the Spanish National Team, Aguilar retired after serving two other campaigns in Rayo Vallecano.

“Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its affection and affection to his wife Eva, his children Daniel and Virginia, his grandchildren Belén and Rodrigo and all their relatives and loved ones,” states the letter from the Madrid club, which recalls that “During his eight seasons at Real Madrid he played 190 games, scored 50 goals and won 5 Leagues and 2 Cups in Spain. He was international with the Spanish team.”

“Ico Aguilar has passed away at 71 years of age. Real Madrid extends its condolences to all Madrid fans,” concludes the Madrid team’s text.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.