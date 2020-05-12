Aguilar drives the ball against two Valencia rivals during his time at Real Madrid. / WWW.REALMADRID.COM

Francisco Javier Aguilar García (Santander, 1949), a former former player for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, died on Monday at the age of 71, according to what the white club reported on its website. The footballer, trained in the Racing team, also played for the Cantabrian team (1967-1971), Sporting (1979-1981) and Rayo Vallecano (1981-1983), and after his time as a player he became a coach, sitting down on the benches of Alcalá, AD Alcobendas and CD Logroñés.

In 1971 he signed for Madrid, in an operation in which the club from Chamartín incorporated with one stroke to him (winger), Corral (goalkeeper) and Santillana (striker), since Racing was going through a delicate economic situation and the become of the entity. With the Whites, Aguilar scored 50 goals in 190 games: 34 in the League, 11 in the Cup, one in the European Cup, another in the Recopa and three in UEFA. And in those eight years (1971-1979) he held five Leagues and two Cups.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Ico Aguilar, one of the great historical players who wore the shirt of our club between 1971 and 1979. Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its affection and affection to his wife Eva, to his children Daniel and Virginia, to his grandchildren Belén and Rodrigo and to all his relatives and loved ones ”, the club transmitted through a note.

Aguilar defended the Spain jersey three times, under the leadership of Ladislao Kubala; He debuted on November 24, 1971, against Cyprus in Granada, and scored one of the seven goals (7-0) endorsed that day by La Roja.

Racing has also wanted to express its regret: “Real Racing Club is mourning the death, today afternoon, of its former soccer player Ico Aguilar. The green and white entity, through these lines, sends its sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of whoever defended the Cantabrian first team shirt between 1967 and 1971 ”.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe