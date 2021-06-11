iCloud Mail launches design in the desktop web version

For a long time, the web version of iCloud Mail has remained largely intact. Its design and functions were crying out for a renovation to match other proposals on the market. Fortunately Apple has got to work and soon this tool will undergo one of its biggest changes in years.

Apple is testing a new design in the web version of its desktop email client. The iCloud Mail interface now looks more similar to that included in macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14. That is, it moves away from those lines that reminded of old versions of the operating system, such as iOS 7.

The new interface is now consistent with the lines of the modern Apple ecosystem. It presents a cleaner design, with more legible fonts and thicker icons. The post composition panel is also renewed. Instead of opening in a new browser window, it now opens within an integrated window that sits in the middle of the screen.

You can now try the new iCloud Mail design

It’s unclear when Apple will release the redesigned iCloud Mail, but Those who want to try it can do so by logging into this website. What is clear is that the new iCloud + features announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 will reach users with iOS 15, after the summer.

ICloud subscribers will be able to benefit from all the features of the new package. Is about Hide My Email, a feature that allows you to create one-time iCloud Mail email addresses for certain tasks and thus protect the true address for privacy.

It also arrives Private Relay, a feature that guarantees the encryption of all outgoing traffic from the device and allows to hide the real IP and the user’s location. This is thanks to a kind of VPN (virtual private network) that passes user data through two different servers.

ICloud + subscribers will also be able to store unlimited video from all the HomeKit cameras installed in their home. Also, the new subscription will allow you to create email addresses with custom domains.

