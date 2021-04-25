Icíar Bollaín gives us the keys to his new film

Icíar Bollaín addresses in his new movie, Maixabel, which has shot for seven weeks in Euskadi, the real case of Maixabel Lasa, widow of the former socialist leader Juan Mari Jauregui, who agreed to meet with the exetarras who had murdered her husband in 2000. With Luis Carrasco, in 2011, and with Ibon Etxezarreta, in 2014. The director of Rosa’s wedding, El olivo and Te give my eyes is clear that this is not just another film about terrorism. “It’s about things that haven’t been talked about much. On the one hand, from someone like Maixabel, who for many people is today a benchmark in the Basque Country for his work for coexistence and peace. And on the other, and very crudely, he talks about two former members of ETA. It is very clear not only the damage they have done (the film begins with the attack and also remembers other victims) but also shows the immense, irreparable pain that they have caused, how they have lost a large part of their life, first in ETA and then in jail, and they have realized it ”.

Bollaín knew from the press those encounters that impressed her a lot in her day. The initiative for the project, however, came from its producers: Koldo Zuazua, from Kowalski Films (Akelarre), and Juan Moreno, from Feelgood Media (Voces). “In 2018, Isa Campo (Isaki Lacuesta’s scriptwriter and producer) and me were asked to tell the story of Maixabel. It has been almost five decades of pain and horror that cannot be forgotten. For me it is important to also tell this, for what I can contribute so that it is never repeated. Isa is a very great screenwriter and has carried the weight of the script more than I, who was working at the same time on Rosa’s wedding ”.

“Blanca Portillo has done a tremendous job of immersion” (Icíar Bollaín)





Blanca Portillo stars in the film with a remarkable makeover. “He has done a tremendous job of immersion”, assesses the director, who had not worked with her before. “It beautifully reflects the warmth and light of that woman, her serenity and the forcefulness of her principles and values.” The reply is given by Luis Tosar, as the exetarra Ibon Etxezarreta, who stars in his fourth feature film with Bollaín, who launched his career in Flores de otro mundo. He was nominated for a Goya for all his previous works under his command, and he won it with one of them, I give you my eyes. “He is one of the few actors capable of doing this. Both of them are proving wonderful to work with. This is a true story that concerns real people, dealing with very painful things, and they are doing it with great respect ”. They have filmed in Guipúzcoa and Álava, with a cast of barely known faces that are going to be a great surprise, such as the Basques María Cerezuela and Urko Olazabal, or the Galician Tamara Canosa.

Maixabel Lasa’s personality fits perfectly to the type of female character in Icíar Bollaín’s (Madrid, 1967) cinema: women with strong convictions who do not give up at the first setback in their struggle to change a reality that seems unfair to them. The director, in the photo, at one point during the filming, with Blanca Portillo and Arantxa Aranguren on the beach of Ondarreta, highlights one of the most emotional moments of the filming: “In the final scene of the film, we reproduced an annual tribute made by the family and friends of Juan Mari Jauregui, next to a monolith, on a mountain, on the date of his murder. Maixabel herself and many of her friends came to participate as extras ”.

