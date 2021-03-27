Iceta receives the first dose of AstraZeneca, the first member of the Government to be vaccinated

Miquel Iceta, Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, has been vaccinated this Friday with the first dose of the vaccine of AstraZeneca against the coronavirus, becoming the first member of the central government to receive this injection against Covid-19.

This has been confirmed by the minister himself through a message on your official Twitter profile, in which he explained that last Tuesday he received the summons from the Catalan Health Service and that today he has been vaccinated at the Sanllehy Primary Care Center in Barcelona.