The current head of state of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

Copenhagen, June 28 . .- The current head of state of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, was re-elected in the presidential elections held this Saturday, according to the progress of results on public television in that country.

Jóhannesson reached 91% of the votes, according to the known results after the closing of the polls, last midnight, and whose official confirmation is expected for this Sunday.

His rival, Guðmundur Franklín Jónsson, reached 9% percent of the vote according to this advance in the results of elections in which some 250,000 Icelanders were called to vote, out of a total population of about 364,000.

The elections were held under the influence of the coronavirus prevention situation and in the polling stations, which remained open until 22:00 GMT on Saturday, a distance of two meters was applied and gloves and disinfectant were distributed to voters.

Thanks to its massive testing, tracking and isolation strategy, Iceland has been one of the countries that has best controlled the coronavirus: there have been hardly any new cases in recent weeks, there are no patients admitted and there have only been ten deaths, the last two months ago.

This good situation has facilitated a progressive opening of public life and that the country allows the arrival of travelers from all the countries of the Schengen area and the United Kingdom from the middle of the month, although it is mandatory to take a test or pass a 14-day quarantine.