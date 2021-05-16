Iceland tops European ranking for FTTH / B penetration | News | Infrastructures

FTTH Council Europe has just released its report on the latest figures describing fiber deployment trends in Europe produced by the IDATE.

According to this study, the total number of homes passed by FTTH and FTTB in the EU39 reached almost 182.6 million homes in September 2020, compared to 172 million in the same period of 2019. The main drivers in terms of approved homes in absolute numbers are France (+4.6 million), Italy (+2.8 million), Germany (+2.7 million ) and the United Kingdom (+1.7 million). The top 5 annual growth rates in terms of housing are led by Belgium (+ 155%), Serbia (+ 110%), Germany (+ 66%), United Kingdom (+ 65%) and Ireland (+ 49%).

European FTTH / B Ranking. IDATE for FTTH Council Europe.

This year a key milestone has been reached: FTTH / B coverage in EU39 currently equates to more than half of all households. In September 2020, the EU39 reached 52.5% coverage of FTTH / B networks, while the EU27 + UK stood at 43.8%, compared to 49.9% and 39.4% in 2019 This shows a clear upward trend compared to the September 2015 figures, when coverage stood at 39.8% in the EU-39 and 27.2% in the EU-27 + UK.

The number of fiber subscribers in Europe grew by 16.6% in the EU39 in one year since September 2019, with 81.9 million FTTH / B subscribers in September 2020. Russia continues to play an important role in this increaseHowever, it is interesting to note that the EU-27 + UK saw a 20.4% increase on its own.

Spain completes the top 3 with 1,436,000 new FTTH / B subscribers

This year, the country with the most subscribers is in Western Europe. France added 2,787,000 new FTTH / B subscriptions, while Russia came in second with 1,681,000 new ftth / b subscribers. Spain completes the top 3 with 1,436,000 new FTTH / B subscribers. Other countries also experienced a notable increase in their number of subscribers such as Turkey (+ 718,000) and Germany (+ 694,000).

In September 2020, the EU39 FTA / B rate increased to 44.9% compared to the 43% rate recorded in September 2019. For the third year in a row, the EU-27 + Uk rate of rise It exceeds that of the EU-39, reaching 46.9% (compared to 43.3% in September 2019).

Covid-19 has demonstrated the need for FTTH deployments and their adoption

Fiber technologies have been continually evolving over the past few years with a dominance of FTTH architecture over FTTB (63% vs 37%). Alternative Internet service providers continue to make up the majority of the players in this field, contributing about 57% of the total fiber expansion. It is interesting to note that many countries where legacy infrastructure still dominates have modified their strategy by deploying more FTTH solutions, migrating from existing copper-based and cable-based networks to fiber, and are even stepping up copper shutdown. However, three historically strong copper countries (UK, Germany and Italy) account for almost 60% of the households that remain to be approved with fiber in the EU-27 + UK region. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in turn, has demonstrated the need for FTTH deployments and their adoption. Governments and local authorities are increasingly involved in digital transformation, introducing programs, grants, and a relevant regulatory framework to promote fiber expansion.

Fiber deployments are happening in Europe at an increasingly rapid rate

“The telecommunications sector can play a critical role in Europe’s ability to meet its sustainability commitments by reshaping the way Europeans work, live and do business. As the most sustainable telecommunications infrastructure technology, fiber Completeness is a requirement to achieve the European Green Deal and make the European Union economy more sustainable. Therefore, competitive investments in this technology must remain a high political priority and we look forward to working with the EU institutions, national governments and NRAs to remove barriers in a way that served Europe full fiber, “he said. Vincent Garnier, CEO of FTTH Council Europe.

European FTTH / B classification

Iceland tops the European ranking for FTTH / B penetration for the second consecutive year with a 70.7% rate. It is followed closely by Belarus (70.4%). Spain (62.6%) recovers the third position of Sweden (61.8%), occupying the last place on the podium of the fiber leaders.

Spain, with 62.6%, occupies the third position in the European FTTH / B classification

Last year there were no new entries in the ranking, but this year four have been added: Belgium, Israel, Malta and Cyprus.

“The data in this new edition confirms that fiber deployments are occurring at an increasingly rapid pace in Europe, and the EU is making very significant – albeit uneven – progress in meeting its connectivity targets. The report This year’s show shows that 3 European economies that have recently stepped up their fiber rollout – Germany, Italy and the UK – still account for almost 60% of the remaining households to be approved in the EU-27 + UK region, “he commented. Eric Festraets, President of FTTH Council Europe. “This further shows that the application of the new European Code of Electronic Communications and in particular its provision on very high capacity networks will be essential to meet the ambitions of the “Digital Decade of Europe” and further digital empowerment for 203