Iceland is close to achieving something that no European country has yet achieved: completely defeating the coronavirus. That is, at least, what his prime minister declares, Katrín Jahobsdóttir. And it does so based on data: the country has spent almost three weeks without registering any deaths from coronavirus and in the last seven days it has only recorded three new positives.

With a population similar to the province of Albacete (360,000 inhabitants), Iceland reported its first case on February 28. It was about a man in his 50s who had traveled that same month to northern Italy, one of the first epicenters of the outbreak on the continent. However, more than two months later, the number of cases has barely exceeded 1,800, there have only been ten deaths and only three hospitalized patients remain.

All this they have achieved thanks to a strategy that, according to the epidemiologist Kristjana Asbjornsdottir, a professor at the University of Washington, has been considered “Unique in the world”. As the Prime Minister declared a week ago in an interview with France 24, free tests were offered to the entire population and some 53,000 have been made. This data makes the country lead the world test ranking per million inhabitants, which has allowed it to control all possible outbreaks.

But his triumph not only has to do with the large number of tests carried out, but also with the times: the first general detection program began on January 31, even before the disease had been baptized as Covid-19. Those who tested positive were forced to isolate themselves at home. for 10 days, a standard that was extended to those who had been in contact with them.

Furthermore, these confinement measures, similar to those taken in other countries of the Old Continent, were transferred to the rest of the population. From March 24 to April 12 gatherings of more than 20 people were prohibited, the minimum interpersonal separation of two meters was established and closed swimming pools, gyms, bars, museums and entertainment venues.

Now, the country faces a challenge as complicated as that of having left the virus behind: reopening its economy without there being any regrowth since the cases had been detected so soon, its citizens are hardly immunized. Thus, the opening will last throughout the summer, with the economic disaster that can entail. At the moment, its citizens are trying to adapt to the new normal and anyone who travels to Iceland will have to be quarantined for 14 days.

