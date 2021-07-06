Iceland tests a 4-day-a-week workday with surprising results

With the implementation of the 4-day workday in Iceland, 8 out of 10 people have reduced their level of stress and burnout nationwide.

Amid controversies regarding the new normal, Iceland made a practical decision. Your country’s workforce can do work from home many times. Furthermore, the pandemic offered them a taste of what a more adequate balance between their professional activities and their lives means. For this reason, the country implemented a 4-day workday only, that seems to have inaugurated a new golden age for the workers.

A more flexible work scheme

Before the pandemic, particularly in the most densely populated cities, juggling personal life and work obligations it was a challenge. The days started earlier and ended long after. Between traffic, the bad manners of colleagues at work and the need to attend to family matters, the space for leisure and self-care was reduced to a luxury to which very few had access.

The approach to a 4-day working day in Iceland therefore does not seem crazy. Initially unacceptable in the neoliberal model, this scheme admits that no need to be locked in an office building for at least) 8 hours a day, five days a week. According to Forbes, this possibility is widening more and more due to hybrid work systems.

With the ability to connect to work every day, the Icelandic workforce – as well as many other workers around the world – can fully meet its obligations from anywhere. Preferably from home, the life gets cheaper and notably less sufferable for those who can solve work with a computer and stable internet access.

Death to 9-5

Unlike other countries, Iceland does offer strong social security to its workers. The transition to a 4-day workday, therefore, it was not so run over. Considering, in addition, that its population exceeds only 350 thousand inhabitants, it was an easily overcome challenge. However, unlike Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, registers more hours of work annually.

Taking this into consideration, it is still surprising that the 85% of workers in the country now work fewer hours, and you have the right to shorten them if it is convenient for you. Productivity and service delivery remained at the same level as before, and in some cases even improved. Proportionally, the general well-being of workers increased by various factors.

The stress, burnout and health were some of the indicators considered by the national study. The general perception, until now, is that these three points were favored with this new work scheme more flexible and friendly to the personal needs of the population. With these results, the 9 to 5 hours lose much of the sense they had before the pandemic.

The success was such that other countries in the world – such as Spain and Japan – plan to take the following steps to balance the space between work development and personal life.

That stale pride in staying overtime in front of the same gray desk, more and more, loses validity between generations of active workers. Today, the future lies in generating more flexible hours in hybrid or remote schemes, which do not compromise the well-being of people.

