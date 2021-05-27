ICE will undergo “big changes” focused on national security

The Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, He announced that he is working “big changes” for the Immigration and Customs Control agency (ICE), in order to focus it on national security and public security in general.

This was advanced to The Washington Post, which revealed that the agency has significantly reduced the number of undocumented immigrants detained since the new administration entered.

“I’m really focused on it becoming a top-tier law enforcement and national security agency,” Mayorkas said.

He pointed out that in immigration matters, the agents would be more focused on characters who represent threats to national security, as established by provisional guidelines.

“I really want to elevate all the rest of the work that he does and also ensure that your civil immigration work is well focused on serving the national security and public safety mission“, He said.

However, the agency’s substantive changes will take months, he acknowledged.

“Frankly, I’m struggling with those changes right now,” Mayorkas said.

The Post’s previous report revealed that ICE agents make an average of one arrest every two months. The agency deported fewer than 3,000 immigrants last month, the lowest number in its history.

The agents, the report indicates, have different activities or “do nothing” because they have fewer deportation orders to execute.

Since the current administration began, no massive raids have been reported, such as those carried out at the beginning of the former president’s government. Donald trump.

However, activists and immigrant advocates remind the undocumented that if they commit any crime or “a series of fouls that raise a red flag” against them they could put themselves in danger of deportation.