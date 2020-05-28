Cambridge University researchers calculated how fast the ice receded about 12,000 years ago in Antarctica

At the end of the last Ice Age, about 12 thousand years ago, ice sheets surrounding the Antarctic coast they came to withdraw at a speed of up to 50 meters a day, which is much faster than what is observed today, according to a new study published by Science.

Led by the Scott Institute for Polar Research at the University of Cambridge, the research focused on the delicate, wave-like ridges formed on the Antarctic seabed to calculate how fast the ice receded about 12,000 years ago. during the deglaciation at regional level.

The images of those ridges, which were produced where the ice sheet began to float, have an “unprecedented” resolution and were taken by an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) that operates about 60 meters above the seabed, explains in a Cambridge University statement.

The director of the Institute, Julian Dowdeswell, stressed that it is now known that the ice he is able to back at much higher speeds than what we see today.

And added that “if the climate change continues to weaken the ice shelves in the coming decades, we could see similar reverse speeds, with profound implications for global sea level rise. “

Current satellites collect detailed information on withdrawal rates and ice thinning around Antarctica, but the data dates back a few decades.

However, calculating the maximum speed at which an ice sheet can retreat, using sets of these seabed ridges, “reveals historical recoil rates that are almost ten times faster” than the maximum observed today.

The goal of the Dowdeswell team was to investigate the past and present shape and flow of the ice shelves, the huge sections of floating ice They line around 75 percent of the Antarctic coast, where they act as a reinforcement against the flow of inland ice.

“By examining the shapes of the seafloor, we were able to determine how ice behaved in the past,” said Dowdeswell, who was chief scientist for the Weddell Sea Expedition.

The researchers deduced that these small ridges were caused by ice moving up and down with the tides. By assuming a standard 12-hour cycle between high and low tide, and measuring the distance between ridges, they were able to determine how fast the ice receded at the end of the last glaciation.

At that time, and according to calculations, the ice receded up to 40 or 50 meters per day, a rate that is equivalent to more than 10 kilometers per year.

In comparison, satellite imagery shows that the fastest withdrawal rates in Antarctica today are “much slower.” For example, in the Isla de Pino bay they reach about 1.6 kilometers per year.

