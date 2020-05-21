Chronicle: Inadvertently, ICE does a tremendous favor to the undocumented. The authorities were very surprised when they came to look for him in his cell. The Hispanic was at risk of being sentenced to several years in prison but luckily, Immigration took that weight off him.

There are times when deportation is a great gift for some immigrants, and this is the case of what just happened to Mateo Alonzo.

The 32-year-old immigrant was arrested on charges of child cruelty after he made the mistake of leaving his baby alone for a long time in his vehicle.

When Hall County, Georgia, authorities found the 11-month-old infant was completely dehydrated, but alive, thank God.

As Lt. Scott Ware told me at the time, for some reason the little warrior suffered no further damage despite being exposed even to death.

But despite this, Alonzo was arrested that afternoon of May 9 last and imprisoned in the local prison without the right to be released on bail.

The minor’s mother was working that day and he was solely responsible for her care, but everything indicates that she completely forgot.

If it had not been for some neighbors who noticed the situation of the little girl, perhaps the story would have ended in tragedy.

The police assumed that Alonzo would be locked up there until his trial time came, but how wrong they were.

And it is that last week when they went to look for him to sit on the bench of the accused, there were no signs of Alonzo.

But don’t worry, it’s not that he escaped from prison … Well, in a way, yes, but it wasn’t because he had sought him out.

Fortunately, Hall’s is one of five Georgia detention centers that cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE).

ICE’s 287 (g) program is implemented at said prison that is administered by the Sheriff’s Office.

Thanks to that agreement between both agencies, a few days after Alonzo’s arrest, which has not yet been specified, Immigration agents came to pick him up to take him to one of his prisons.

And a couple of months later, ICE deported him to his homeland, not imagining that he was doing the undocumented man a favor, as it indirectly saved him from a sentence of up to several years behind bars.

When Hall County District Attorney’s Office realized what appeared to be a communication failure between local and federal authorities, state Judge Jason Deal had no choice but to put the case on hold.

It was not necessarily closed, so if at any time and that possibility exists, Alonzo is rediscovered anywhere in the United States, the trial could be reopened.