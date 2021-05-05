ICE lowers the number of deportations to its lowest level in years



The US government seeks to improve the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

Under the policy that only people with a criminal record or who are a threat to national security will be detained and deported, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) decreased the number of deportations in the last month.

The agency deported 2,962 immigrants in April, a 20 percent drop from March, when 3,716 foreigners were sent to their home countries., according to preliminary data revealing by The Washington Post.

This is the first time that the monthly figure has fallen below 3,000 deported immigrants, the report said.

He adds that this occurs at the same time as the crossing of undocumented immigrants has grown in recent months, registering its biggest rise in the last 20 years, according to the Post’s analysis.

ICE deportations peaked at more than 400,000 in 2013, it is exposed, but averaged about 240,000 during the first three years of the government of Donald trump, which spread fear, but did not expel as many people as it had threatened.

Ronald Vitiello, A former acting director of ICE in 2017 and 2018 told the Post that the current administration is sending the signal that immigration law is “not a priority.”

ICE has new deportation rules, targeting criminalsAlthough those who entered the country as of January 1, 2021, could be deported, even if they do not have a criminal record.

The agency has also relaxed its operations in sensitive areas, such as in or near the courts, due to the impact they have on communities whose migrant members fear reporting crimes or witnessing a crime.

In addition, the Trump Administration’s failed policy of fine immigrants with final deportation orders, which is estimated to be 1.2 million.

The agency has sought to gain the trust of communities, including the undocumented without a criminal record, by noting that it will not obtain information from those who sponsor unaccompanied children and go to the centers of the Department of Health and Human Services for them.

Despite the relaxation of his policies, the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, has shown no interest in promoting the disappearance of the agency, but make modifications.

“I am one hundred percent against the abolition of ICE”he told agency employees in early April. “It is the opposite of what I think should happen. I believe that we must strengthen our policies and practices and communicate more effectively what we do and why we do it. “

Right-wing groups, including several Republicans, have criticized the policies of the government of Joe biden on deportations, but activist groups have had weight in their claims to the current government in stop raids and expulsions from the country.

The immigration agency also had a setback in the Supreme Court, which banned it send “separate” notifications about deportation to an immigrant, which was considered by activists as a trap to achieve expulsions.