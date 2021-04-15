ICE detains one of the 10 most wanted in New Jersey

Aníbal García-Jerez, an immigrant from Guatemala, was on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s 10 most wanted list (ICE), but was eventually arrested on April 14 in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

The agency reported that the operation was carried out by the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) group, who focus on final deportation orders, including immigrants with criminal record.

García-Jerez was wanted for having been convicted of endangering a child involving the production of child pornography, with outstanding arrest warrants for a violation of probation and failing to register as a sex offender.

The Guatemalan man had already been deported in 2018 after being sentenced in 2017, but after a few months he returned to the United States irregularly.

The ICE record on García-Jerez indicates that on April 6, 2016, immigration officials had contact with him in the Bergen County jail, while he was being held on pending charges for which he was later convicted.

“ICE filed an arrest warrant and on March 15, 2018, while serving his sentence at the New Jersey Department of Corrections, he was notified to appear in immigration court.”, reports the agency. “On July 20, 2018, he was taken into ERO custody and on October 25, 2018 his transfer to Guatemala was ordered.”

ICE indicated that the new deportation guidelines target people with a criminal record or who pose a danger to national security.

“García-Jerez is considered an enforcement priority for ICE, due to his aggravated record of serious crimes,” the agency said.

The ERO Field Director in Newark, John Tsoukaris, highlighted García-Jerez’s profile as one of the agency’s priorities.

“It is a clear case of a person who, in addition to re-entering the United States after being expelled, represents an obvious danger to the community, in particular to our most vulnerable citizens: children.”, He said. “The continued and dedicated efforts of the courageous men and women of ERO led to this significant arrest.”

The report notes that ICE continues Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines to focus its “limited resources” on threats to national security, border security, and public safety.

“ICE continues to fulfill its duty to enforce the laws of the United States in accordance with the mission of national security and public safety of the Department,” he said.