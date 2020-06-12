ICE deported Jesús Alberto López, the ‘dreamer’ who was denied DACA renewal

Jesus Alberto López Gutiérrez, who had sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for having imprisoned him and denied the renewal of his Deferred Action permit, he was deported to Mexico on Wednesday, after having been released on parole.

MiamiWorld /diariony

Lawyers charge that the 25-year-old immigrant was expelled in less than 24 hours.

The activist King Wences, of Organized Communities against Deportation, confirmed the removal of the 25-year-old, in a quick process of the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE) that surprised the defense attorneys.

“They took him from Cedar Rapids (Iowa) to the border and from there they went to Mexico,” he reported, without other details.

López Gutiérrez was arrested in May last year in Iowa when he was traveling by car with friends from Colorado to Chicago. During detention, he presented a document as accreditation DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) expired.

He was detained for nine months by ICE in various establishments in the country’s Midwest, until he was released on bail in March, on the condition that he periodically report to the authorities.

On Tuesday he was summoned to Cedar Rapids, where he was informed that his request for renewal of DACA had been denied despite the resources presented, and less than 24 hours later he was deported without the possibility of a new appeal.

According to a lawsuit filed in December against DHS, López Gutiérrez, who lived undocumented in the United States from the age of nine, he was protected by DACA.

The attorneys argued that the young “dreamer”, as the DACA beneficiaries are known, could request the renewal of the document and should not be deported while this program exists, approved in 2012 by an executive order from the then president. Barack Obama.

Despite a public campaign to ask for his freedom, and a petition signed by more than 5,000 people, immigration authorities “actively avoided” his freedom, something that should have happened “as soon as they became aware of his DACA status,” he said. the demand.

López Gutiérrez was born in Mexico and was brought to Chicago by his parents in 2005, at the age of nine. In 2013, he filed for Deferred Action, which grants provisional immigration status with the right to a work and residence permit.

Alison Heinen, López Gutiérrez’s lawyer, who works for the organization Beyond Legal Aid, told local media that her client had no criminal record and that the agency in charge of reviewing DACA requests relied on traffic violations to deny the request.

“We will try to have the judge’s order reviewed and allowed to return to Chicago as soon as possible.”, he pointed.