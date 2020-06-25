The Getin firm projected figures that measured the change in the number of visits to stores and malls within Mexico, with an evident decrease in both categories.

Within these figures, it is noted that visits fell by 71 percent to stores, while visits to shopping centers fell by 63 percent.

With these background numbers it is interesting to talk about the strategy in stores that would be about to change for brands, one that dominates the segment of convenience stores and another that seeks to enter an ice cream category dominated by brands such as Santa Clara.

Ice cream will be Femsa’s competition

An ice cream sold in Oxxo store refrigerators will now seek to compete against another Femsa brand.

Grupo Helados Vida won the right to the Danish 33 brand, so the brand went from being sold in Femsa’s Oxxo stores to competing against brands like Santa Clara.

This is because Santa Clara was mentioned by the new owner of Danesa 33, who warned that it will fully launch with the operation of stores such as those currently owned by the dairy brand.

« Our direct competition would come from Santa Clara, which has a little cafeteria and ice cream where people can sit, we don’t have much competition, that’s why it makes us attractive, we think we could have 1.5 to 2 percent of the market once that we enter (…) We already have a project that we have not stopped, starting with 15 branches, with a retro 80’s atmosphere, starting in Mexico, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and we do not rule out the southeast. Due to the situation of the pandemic, it is likely that we will open until February 2021, ”he explained. Mauricio Nájera, president of Grupo Helados Vida, in an interview published by El Financiero.

