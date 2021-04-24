ICE cancels Trump’s policy of fining immigrants who disobey deportation orders



Processing of an undocumented immigrant at the ICE detention center in Manhattan.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced this Friday that it will stop fining undocumented immigrants who disobey its expulsion order from the United States, thus reversing under the presidency of Joe biden a policy of his predecessor, Donald trump.

Official ICE sources informed CNN of the rescission of two orders from the previous Administration, which They wanted to raise thousands of dollars at the expense of the undocumented. The agency rated those orders as “Ineffective”.

The change will be applied retroactively, which means the cancellation of those sanctions that already weighed on immigrants for this reason.

[Rescatan a dos niños hondureños abandonados en el río Bravo]

“There is no indication that these sanctions lead to greater compliance by non-citizens with their obligations to leave the country,” National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

“We can enforce immigration laws without resorting to ineffective and unnecessary punitive measures,” he added.

The agency had stopped issuing the fines since January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden took office in Washington. What this Friday’s announcement does is formalize the policy change.

The fines began to be applied in 2018 by executive order of Trump and sought to “sanction” undocumented immigrants, as expressed by the former president. In reality, ICE has had the authority for more than 20 years to impose financial penalties on immigrants for failing to comply with deportation orders, but the agency never enforced these measures until 2018.

Because Biden changed the criteria for deportation, the arrest and removal of undocumented immigrants has fallen in the first months of his administration. At his command, ICE published new guidelines by which immigrants with lesser charges such as driving under the influence will not be deported. The agency is targeting those who may pose a threat to national security.

Trump’s order to fine undocumented immigrants who did not comply with an immigration judge’s deportation order had almost zero effect, as the agency was only able to collect 1% of the money from fines imposed. Those penalties amounted to up to $ 799 per day.

In 2019, the case of Edith Espinal was notorious, a 43-year-old Mexican immigrant who received a letter from ICE in which the agency informed her that she owed $ 497,777 in accumulated fines for not leaving the United States after a deportation order.

Espinal had been living at the Columbus Mennonite Church in Ohio since October 2017 to avoid being deported to Mexico after unsuccessfully applying for asylum due to violence in her home state of Michoacán.

The agency withdrew the fine and allowed him to return to his home in Ohio after the immigration policy change promoted by Biden.

With information from CNN.

We recommend you