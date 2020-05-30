Not caring that he has a coronavirus, ICE imprisons an undocumented Mexican. ICE detained an undocumented person who was being treated for coronavirus in a hospital. The undocumented man suffers from chronic illnesses that could worsen his health after contracting coronavirus, but ICE still decided to send him to prison.

ICE agents arrested an undocumented person who had been admitted with a coronavirus in a Denver, Colorado hospital and took him back to a detention center, the Colorado branch of the American Friends Services Committee (AFSC) said Friday.

Mexican Oscar Aguirre Pérez, 58, who suffers from chronic diseases, served his sentence on May 15 at the Sterling State Prison, one of the main sources of coronavirus infection in the state, Efe reported.

Instead of returning to his family, the undocumented with coronavirus was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and taken to the detention center in Aurora, operated by the private company GEO Group.

On May 21, it was confirmed that Aguirre Pérez was infected, becoming one of the first two cases in that establishment, and he was hospitalized. A week later, Aguirre Pérez returned to the undocumented detention center, where nine other cases have since been confirmed.

“When I spoke to my brother in the hospital on the phone yesterday (Thursday) morning, he didn’t seem to be doing well. I am not sure if ICE stopped paying for the hospitalization or if the hospital simply decided that it no longer wanted him there, ”Alma said, as Aguirre Pérez’s sister has been identified, in statements released by the AFSC.

“I can’t explain why someone with their health condition, a positive (coronavirus) test is taken back to GEO,” he added.

The issue had already caught the attention of state congressman Jason Crow, who two days ago published a report of coronavirus cases detected in that center, with 11 confirmed cases according to ICE, and another possible six cases.

However, the congressman explained, those numbers do not coincide with those that GEO provided to local health authorities. So, he said, government intervention is necessary.

At the same time, State Representative Adrienne Benavídez and other Democratic lawmakers announced Thursday that, for this and other reasons, they will present a bill to give the Colorado Department of Public Health the authority to inspect the detention center.

Expressing in favor of this initiative, Feven Berhanu, from the Colorado People’s Alliance (COPA), stated that “the conditions in the immigration prison have been consistently deficient and, since the COVID-19 outbreak, have deteriorated.”

“The current lack of access to medical care and non-compliance with hygiene precautions are dangerous and negligent. The actions of ICE and GEO Group have turned an already bad situation into a critical emergency, “he said.

Meanwhile, AFSC, COPA and other organizations have asked John Fabbricatore, director of the ICE office in Colorado, to release the undocumented Aguirre Pérez and other inmates with coronavirus so they can receive medical treatment.