iCarly: Star says it’s now an adult show with “sexual situations”

One trend we’ve seen in recent years is reviving classic sitcoms with the stars now as adults. One of the latest examples of this is iCarly Revival. What will distinguish this program from other similar ones, such as Fuller house, Girl Meets World or Raven’s Home, is that the original tone is not going to talk; In other words, if these programs continue to be aimed at a child audience, that will not be the case with the new version of icarly.

Jerry Trainor, who will be remembered for playing Spencer Shay on that show, gave an interview for Page Six. In it, he talked about the fact that everyone in fact is now an adult and that this will be reflected in the tone of the program, which includes sexual situations:

It’s basically an Andrew Dice Clay concert. No, but we are going to cross that line. Do you know what I mean? It’s not going to be super crude … but yes, there are going to be sexual situations. And you know, I said ‘damn’ in the trailer, which startled everyone, but you know that we are adults.

Nathan Kress also spoke of the fact that this is not a show for children and that they are just showing how the characters of a children’s show would behave as adults:

This is an adult program and is not specifically for children. And that’s exciting for us; to be able to see where these characters from a children’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a realistic, unsweetened way.

It must be said that it is quite an interesting way to approach the matter and one that makes sense. The fans of the show are not children and they are the ones who are interested in seeing a revival, not the children of today who have other shows that have been specifically made with them in mind. What the other revivals of this style have done is reach out to the adults who grew up watching them and now have children so that they both watch the show. It’s good to see that not all series are using that strategy.

On the other hand, racist people on the internet attacked Laci Mosley, one of the new stars of the show, simply because they thought he was going to replace Sam and that they had changed the ethnicity of the original character of the show. That is not the case. She plays a different character. That said, there is no excuse for racist attacks on someone for playing a character. Everyone involved in the program came out to say that they were not going to allow racist attitudes around icarly. Of course, the affected actress gave a statement about it:

I love being black. I hate how people of African descent are treated on this planet. Take the role in iCarly because the room is diverse (Franchesca Ramsey you are a dream). Our showrunner Ali Schouten is incredibly kind and caring and the cast is talented and they are some of the best people I have ever met. I was shocked when the celebration of all our hard work was overshadowed by the most racism I have ever experienced in the span of 72 hours. I feel ridiculous to be so upset because I’ve been in this little brown body my whole life and racism isn’t new, but it still hurts. I’m not “going to replace Sam.” I have never met her, but I know that she is extremely talented and I hope she does not approve of this behavior. Racism kills. I can’t beg you to love me or yourself enough to be good to people, but I can block it and protect my peace. Thanks to my friends and family who have approached me to see how I am doing. I really appreciate you all. Black is beautiful, and no amount of racial slurs and hostility that you throw on the internet is going to change that.

