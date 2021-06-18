ICarly revival already has first reactions from fans – Tomatazos

After a very long wait, fans of icarly You can now enjoy the revival on the Paramount + platform. The streaming platform already has the first three chapters of the new season available and of course the reactions on the Internet have not been long in coming. Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are back in the company of some new stars to shape the gang’s next adventure in their Seattle loft and with a new web show. What are iCarly Revival fans saying? Here are the comments.

Created by the controversial producer Dan Schneider, icarly It was released in 2007 through the Nickelodeon signal and for five years it captured the attention of the public in the United States and the rest of the world. With 6 seasons and 197 chapters, icarly became one of the most watched series on the small screen, transforming Cosgrove the highest-paid actress of her time, receiving approximately $ 180,000 at the show’s heyday. It’s been almost a decade since the end of the show and now we have a sequel on Carly Shay’s late twenties.

According to IMDb, the revival of icarly It will be made up of 13 chapters, at least the first season. From the immense series factory powered by Schneider in previous years, icarly It was probably the most successful of all, which is why the revival was produced. For a time there was talk of previous projects for other titles such as Drake and Josh, Zoey 101 Y VictoriousHowever, rumors about conflicts between the main stars probably prevented any kind of agreement.

One of the great absences of the revival of icarly is Jennette McCurdy, actress who in the original series played Sam, the best friend of the protagonist. McCurdy continued his stay at Nickelodeon for a couple more years after the end, when the studio authorized the development of Sam and Cat in 2013, program with Ariana Grande that did not go beyond the first season. At the beginning of March, Jennette stated for the Empty Inside podcast that he refused to return due to his performance in icarly does not make her proud: “I am very ashamed of the roles I have done in the past. I resent my career in many ways. I feel so dissatisfied with the roles that I played and I felt that [Sam] it was the most cheesy, embarrassing.

Maybe things did not turn out well for some stars of icarly but several of them fondly remember their times in the original series, and that is why they decided to return to continue the story. It is worth wondering if the new season will be as successful as the previous ones, and if those involved will continue forward with more chapters, it all depends on whether Paramount + users give good numbers to the episodes released today and those that will arrive in the following weeks.

Here are the first reactions to the revival of icarly:

I just finished the three new episodes of #iCarly, they were fantastic! Plus, the new additions to the cast are literally amazing! I can’t wait to see the next episodes!

Just finished all three new episodes of #iCarly, they were fantastic! Also the new cast additions are literally amazing! I can’t wait to see the upcoming episodes! pic.twitter.com/chSKujUrd4 – TrandonVision (@TrandonVision) June 17, 2021

No bad intentions for the girl in #iCarly playing Freddy’s daughter, but she can go. Your character is not really necessary. On the other hand, I like that they made this series for people who grew up on iCarly when it originally came out.

No shade to the little girl on #iCarly playing Freddy’s daughter but she can go. Her character isn’t really needed. On another note I like that they made this show for the people who grew up on iCarly when it originally came out. pic.twitter.com/ASPKY4P23v – Karen Huger’s Wig💕 (@karenhugerswig) June 17, 2021

#ICarly was everything I wanted and more! The chemistry with the entire cast, a good reason why Sam isn’t there, the jokes that I actually laughed at on several occasions, Carly calling someone a bitch, Miranda giving a once-in-a-lifetime performance, THE BUDGET. I do not have anything bad to say.

#ICarly was everything I wanted and more! The chemistry with the entire cast, a good reason as to why Sam isn’t on, the jokes that I actually cackled at several times, Carly calling someone a bitch, Miranda giving a performance of a lifetime, THE BUDGET. I have nothing bad to say pic.twitter.com/M58MlD3LaN – Jolt⚡ (@JAIchemist) June 17, 2021

The #iCarly reboot is fantastic! Not only is it full of great nostalgia, but it has been perfectly suited to the original fans who are now adults. iCarly is proof that you can take these kids’ shows and age them with the audience while still maintaining that original spark.

The #iCarly reboot is fantastic! Not only is it chock full of great nostalgia, but it’s been perfectly adapted to the original fans that are now adults. iCarly is proof that you can take these kids shows and age them up with the audience while still keeping that original spark. pic.twitter.com/hfguxhWdEM – Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) June 17, 2021

Well, I already saw the first 3 episodes of the #iCarly revival and it is literally an evolution of the original with more real situations. It has the charm of the original and how it is in Paramount Plus has more creative freedom with the characters and stories! A good return! pic.twitter.com/LEaPsvYkj6 – Alex⚡ (@alexkokz) June 17, 2021

[tweet]https://twitter.com/Nacho03__/status/1405590723345453066/photo/1[/tweet]

The third chapter is a beautiful and fun essay to the cancel culture #iCarly – Joseph Medina #SaveProdigalSon (@ItsJosephAgain) June 17, 2021

I found the #iCarly reboot to be the ostia. It maintains the essence of the original series, while creating a more mature and adult (and just as fun) story perfect for the original fans of the story. Super happy that my favorite childhood series is back. 💖 pic.twitter.com/QNLhbZvEns – 🎬🍿🎟️Jesús 🎨📺📚🎶 (@ JesusRuiz9831) June 17, 2021

Weno I finished the first episode of iCarly and I have to say that it is much better than I thought. Laci Mosley is a great addition that acts as Regina Hall from the Scary Movie saga, so she is going to have some pretty memorable moments. Cool i like it – bayonetta_suport_compte ✪ (@joe_facker) June 17, 2021

