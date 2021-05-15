ICarly returns to the screens and there is already a release date | INSTAGRAM

Almost at the end of 2020 it was announced that the Program from TV ‘iCarly’, a Serie who managed to accompany and mark a whole generation of young viewers on the Nickelodeon channel from 2007 to 2012, will be back, something that until today is more than confirmed, so als social media they were filled with excited users.

Just a few hours ago Carly shay, or rather the famous actress who plays her, Miranda Cosgrove, finally communicated through its official networks the release date of the long-awaited new installment.

He accompanied the good news with a photograph of him meeting fellow cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress and a sign with the date revealed: “We are back! iCarly debuts on June 17“, says so.

The faithful fans of the series are very excited about the Return of a program as fun as it was icarly, hoping that it continues to be just as well written and that it continues to entertain the new generations or probably the same ones who saw them grow up and who possibly now touch more current and entertaining themes.

At the moment there is very little information regarding the new installment, but if it is known that the new season will have 13 chapters and that will be broadcast in Paramount Plus.

The first details of the new iCarly indicate that it will be very close to the modern era in which we currently live.

It is worth mentioning that the objective of the production is to bring back most of the characters we know, but with situations that they had never faced and ultimately we will see them more mature compared to the original series.

New characters will arrive that represent a form of growth for the protagonists, regardless of whether this is comfortable for them or if it will be a complete annoyance for them.

Something very important is that the use of TikTok will be part of the main premise and the focus will not be centered on Carly trying to become a phenomenon in the aforementioned social network, but now the plot will lean in the exploration of her 20s while he lives with his friends and family, including his brother Spencer.

Regarding the new characters that will be introduced in the iCarly revival, the first is a friend and roommate of Carly who is a member of the LGBTQ + community. She describes herself as panse * ual and comes from a family that lost all their money, yet her biggest dream is to become a fashion stylist.