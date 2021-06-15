iCarly Reboot Will Have “Sexual Situations”

Apparently the iCarly reboot is gonna hit a little bit different! Actor Jerry Trainor, who plays Spencer Shay, told Page Six (via People) that the new series will include “sexual situations.”

“We’re going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It’s not going to be super-raw,” he explained. “But yeah, there’s going to be sexual situations. And you know, I say ‘damn it’ in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we’re grown-ups.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Kress, who plays Freddie Benson, said “This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids. And that’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life. now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way. “

Middle school me is SCREAMING.

Love that Paramount + is down to let iCarly mature a little — especially in light of the Lizzie McGuire reboot being canceled because Disney insisted on keeping it “family friendly.” As Hilary Duff put it, “I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney +, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now. I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her. The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show. And so for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world. “

