iCarly: Jennette McCurdy blames her mother for her anorexia – Tomatazos

Jennette McCurdy’s life was never easy, but we learned that many years later. The young woman has retired from acting forever, a career that was imposed on her by her mother from childhood but never really wished for. During her appearance on the Breakdown podcast (via Daily Mail), Jennette confesses that it was her own mother who caused severe eating disorders in childhood and adolescence.

Since I was a child, McCurdy She dedicated herself to doing commercials and taking roles on television shows, but only gained global fame when she was hired to icarlyNickelodeon series in which for six seasons she played Sam Puckett, the best friend of the protagonist. It might seem to one as a spectator that the young actors of icarly they were living the best stage of their lives, but it was not like Jennette, who several years later confessed how annoying and embarrassing acting was for him.

McCurdy returns with new statements, this time about the eating disorders to which she was exposed by the strict rules of her childhood career, guided entirely by her mother, Debra, who passed away in 2013 due to breast cancer:

My mom was the person who introduced me to anorexia, actually. I had a lump in my breast, which was my developing breast, and I was afraid it was cancer because of my mother’s cancer. I thought, ‘Well, she has cancer, now I have cancer, I have breast cancer at 11. I’m doomed.’

Jennette mccurdy She was forced from a young age to be very aware of her appearance. The actress spoke about what she thought of her situation as a child: “Mom is taking care of me, Mom wants me to have no breasts so as not to have breast cancer, Mom wants me to look young so she can reserve more roles and be able to support the family to do the things.” Jennette He asked his mother why she couldn’t have breasts, to which she replied, “Well, there’s something called a calorie restriction.” McCurdy he maintains that “those were his exact words” and that “he did not say the word anorexia.”

Among his statements, McCurdy She said that when she was a child her mother fed her minimal, low-calorie portions, for example a plate of broccoli and cauliflower with little salt. She also mentioned that her mother was hospitalized for anorexia in her youth and that she is not convinced that she has ever left the disease behind. Jennette reveals that when Debra died, the following days were chaotic and decisive in his life:

That same week [de su muerte] It was the first time I had sex, the first time I made myself vomit, bulimia, which I then had for a few years, and the first time I had a drink of alcohol. All those things hit at the same time. I thought she was good at keeping secrets, but no. That was pretty much all I had during that time, I was waiting and holding on to the fact that maybe my shame was mine, but knowing that you weren’t actually fooling anyone, that was a bummer.

Jennette mccurdy She knew from a young age that acting was not for her, however, she had become the main financial supporter of her family and only for them she kept going. By the time her mother passed away many things changed and now she prefers to be oblivious to the cameras, however, she continues to be active and close to her fans through Instagram (with seven million followers) and her Empty Inside podcast. Although it was called for the revival of icarly long ago, he made the decision not to return.

