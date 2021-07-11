Icardo and Brea win in Valencia against all odds

07/11/2021 at 4:46 PM CEST

The Valencian Tamara Icardo and the Argentine Delfi Brea surpassed the world number one, Ale Salazar and Gemma Triay, to be crowned winners of the Estrella Damm València Open in a confrontation (6-7 (0) / 6-1 / 6-4) that lasted more than two and a half hours.

The final began with a golden point, where Salazar and Triay managed to defend their service with suffering, but in the third game came the first break in favor of Icardo and Brea.

Based on a spectacular defense, the Valencian and the Argentine managed to maintain that income until the eighth game, when with more decision and power, Salazar and Triay recovered the lost ground.

With the tie at four, the tension and equality were palpable on the court and only the tie break managed to decide the winning couple of the set, giving the world number one a hit on the table with a 7-0.

The golden point would also be decisive in the second set, and in the second game Icardo and Brea took the initiative again with a break, reaching 3-0, a difference that they widened to reach 5-1 on serve to close the episode, an opportunity that they did not miss and, with a 6-1, they took the outcome of the match to the third set.

But, Salazar and Triay placed a 3-0 entry and a break in their favor. At that moment the game went completely crazy, and an exchange of breaks starred in that section of the meeting.

They reached the eighth game and then Icardo and Brea remained focused and firm to prevail 5-4 on serve to close the match. And at that golden point, the revelation couple of the season managed to proclaim themselves champion (6-4) thus achieving their second title of the year.