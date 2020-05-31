The four-year contract that Mauro Icardi has just concluded with the French champion Paris Saint-Germain casts doubt on the continuity of Edinson Cavani, its historical scorer.

Icardi came to PSG on loan from Inter Milan this season. He did not disappoint by scoring 20 goals in 31 games until the French league was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The good performance of the Argentine striker allowed him to displace Cavani in the hierarchical order of coach Thomas Tuchel.

Cavani is the highest scorer in the history of PSG, author of 200 goals in 300 games. He is one of the pampered of the hobby. But the 33-year-old Uruguayan striker is also one of several players whose contracts will expire at the end of this season.

PSG decided to exercise the purchase option they had to retain Icardi, 27, with a contract that ties him to the club until June 2024.

Given that Icardi is younger and that he coped wonderfully with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Ángel Di María up front, Cavani would have a hard time having game minutes should he sign a new contract.

Cavani’s name sounded in an operation to go to Atlético Madrid during the January pass market, but PSG are said to have rejected an offer of 15 million euros from the Spanish club.

Details about the amount of Icardi’s new contract were not disclosed by PSG, but Italian media reported that the transfer cost 50 million euros ($ 55.5 million) and that it includes performance bonuses.

Icardi scored 124 goals in 129 matches for Inter, but his time in Italy ended with a bitter contractual conflict.

Many viewed his arrival at PSG with suspicion just at the end of the summer pass market.

But he quickly adapted to French football. With his first touch, movements between the lines and scoring success, he contributed 12 goals in the league, just one less than Neymar.

In particular, Icardi and Mbappé understood each other very well against the rival goal.

The French league was completed when there were still 10 dates to play, after the government decreed the suspension of domestic tournaments in late April. But PSG remains in the running to conquer the Champions League for the first time after entering the quarterfinals.

The Champions League could resume at the end of the European summer.

If so, those commitments could be Cavani’s last with the club he reached with the then-record signing of 64 million euros ($ 71 million) in 2013.

After having a hard time at first, when the fans compared him unfavorably with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and they made fun of his scoring ability, the Uruguayan consolidated himself and gained sympathy for his trade and dedication to the team.