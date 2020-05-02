The relationship between Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan it seems it is far from restarting normally. The Argentine striker is also not doing his part and Neazurros fans are very upset for his last ‘appearance’.

04/30/2020

Act at 20:34

CEST

SPORT.es

Bojan krkic, former FC Barcelona player, published yesterday on Instagram a series of photos where he remembered the controversial elimination of the culé team at the hands of Inter Milan from José Mourinho: “aniVARsario”, and an ironic emoticon, in clear reference to his goal annulled in the final moments that would have meant the passing of the azulgranas to the 2010 Champions League final at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Among the more than 17,500 ‘likes’ there is one that stands out above the rest: that of Mauro Icardi. The Argentine is now a PSG player, but is transferred by the interist entity. In fact, with the end of Ligue 1 it remains to be seen whether the striker will put on the French club’s shirt again. If they don’t pay their 70 million purchase clause, they will have to return to Italy next season.

The war between Icardi and the Interists is still open. Fans have not taken this gesture at all of disapproval on the part of what, until recently, was the idol of Giuseppe Meazza.

