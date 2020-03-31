Like some of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates, Mauro Icardi left France to continue his confinement in Italy, the European country most affected by the coronavirus.

Inevitably, the question of the merits of this decision arises. Mauro Icardi left France with his half, Wanda Nara, and their five children. As well as Neymar, Thiago Silva, Mitchel Baker, Keylor Navas or Edinson Cavani, the Argentinian international striker turned his back on France during the period of confinement. Except that the ex-Nerazzurro did not return to his native country, he preferred to settle down in Italy.

A choice of the striker Paris Saint Germain which calls, inevitably. It should be remembered, the Boot is the European country most affected by coronavirus. More than 100,000 people tested positive for covid-19, and almost 12,000 of them died. But that did not cool the ardor of the Icardi clan, on the contrary.

It’s authorized

“It’s okay to go back to your place of residence, of course respecting state security measures and always taking care of each member of your family,” Le Rouge et Bleu said on social media. However, this option was not at all to the taste of striker Maxi Lopez, ex-husband of Wanda Nara and father of three of the five children included in the Icardi home.

