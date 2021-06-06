Icardi pronounces on the rumors that place him out of PSG

05/28/2021 at 5:40 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Mauro Icardi denied the rumors that pointed to his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. This was announced by the footballer on his Instagram account, where he expressed his desire to continue in the French capital. “Both I and my family are very happy in Paris and I have many years left on my contract“.

Although there are other possible clubs interested in hiring the footballer, Icardi only thinks about continuing to play at the ‘Parc des Princes’. “I am proud that other teams are interested, but my present and my future are in Paris“The player has a contract with the Parisian club until June 2024.

Icardi went out like this in defense of the statements released by the French press. The media claimed that the player was willing to speak with the club to convey his wish to leave, shortly after the Argentine forward would deny the rumors outright.

To the 28 years, Mauro Icardi is still determined to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain. Although this season has not achieved a permanent position in the starting eleven, being a substitute in important sections of the season, he is confident in his possibilities to earn the trust of Mauricio Pochettino and return to being that differential footballer who marveled at Inter Milan.