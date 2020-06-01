The PSG made the signing of Mauro Icardi official after exercising the purchase option they had on him and they have thrown the first chip for the domino effect to occur with the forwards in the next market of transfers. With the recruitment officially announced, the dance of nines in Europe begins.

The coming weeks and months will bring with them a very different scenario to the one we are used to in terms of the transfer market. Assignments with mandatory purchase options, barter or sale Price will mark a period of transfers that will be marked by the economic crisis that the coronavirus has left.

Mauro Icardi has been the first tab to move and from now on the following will be produced. Inter sold the Argentine striker to PSG and now all that remains is to finish the sale of Lautaro Martínez to Barcelona, which seems more than likely that the operation will succeed. This would imply that the neroazzurri need a new striker and the chosen one seems to have been Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette’s partner at Arsenal, Aubameyang, could also leave the London sete, which implies that the Gunners also have to resort to the transfer market to find two substitutes for their current forwards. But going back to PSG, Edinson Cavani is free to sign with any team and Atlético de Madrid or Inter Miami from David Beckham want the Uruguayan.

If Cavani came to Atlético, Diego Costa would have to leave the Metropolitano. He could return to Brazil or some other European league, such as Turkey, from where he has been loved in recent months. Another of the big names in the market will be Timo Werner, who already assured that if he left Leipzig he would leave the Bundesliga. Thus, teams such as Arsenal, Atlético, Liverpool or Inter closely follow the German striker.

On the other hand, Milan yearns to achieve the loan of Luka Jovic, like average Europe. The Real Madrid striker could go out on loan to get back minutes and enjoy football with the goals he has missed at the Bernabéu. This would leave a vacancy in the squad of Zidane and Mbappé and Haaland are the objectives of the white box, although the option of the first seems more complicated than that of the Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund.

Other names also appear in this dance of nines that could continue to revolutionize the market. Milik seems to be leaving Naples or Monaco is getting too small for Wissam Ben Yedder. Of what there is no doubt is that in the coming weeks there will be that change of chips forwards for the 20-21 course.