Icardi, Kehrer and Sarabia, on the PSG starting ramp

05/05/2021

Act. At 22:10 CEST

Daniel Guillen

PSG would be willing to sell players like Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia or Thilo Kehrer in the next market window, according to Le Parisien. Economic needs would have made the Parisian board of directors take this decision, which is seeking lighten his salary mass with players who are not fully trusted by Mauricio Pochettino.

Al-Khelaïfi, along with his right-hand man within the club, Leonardo, would be beginning to plan the ups and downs of the upcoming season. The strong economic consequences derived from Covid-19 show a rather passive summer market. The Parisians could reach losses of up to 300 million euros and one of the ways to save the accounts is the sale of players.

One of the players with the most market in Mauro Icardi. The forward, who has a contract until 2024, would be in the orbit of Juventus in case Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Turin at the end of the course. The objective of the directive is to recover the investment made, although it seems unfeasible that some club can reach 50 million euros.

In the case of the Spanish extreme, a piece little used by the technician, we would be facing a viable option of sale by age and profile, despite the fact that he also has a contract until 2024. The ex of the Seville has been relegated to the ostracism during the final phase of the Champions League and his situation could trigger a sale beneficial for all the parts.

As for the German defender, his participation on the board has gone from more to less. With two more years of contract, PSG would be willing to give the go-ahead upon departure if a good financial offer arrives. The 24-year-old full-back arrived in 2018 from Schalke.

Rafinha, Florenzi or Bakker, an unknown

Other players whose future would be further away than near the Park of the Princes are Rafinha, Florenzi or Bakker. The Brazilian Hispanic, who left Barcelona at a bargain price, I would not finish convincing the Argentine coach despite being his first year in French football. Yes he has had a certain role in Ligue 1 during the course despite injuries, but in the Champions League he has had a testimonial role during the final phase. With two more years of contract, his continuity in the team is not clear.

Concerning Florenzi, Al-Khelaïfi he would not be willing to execute the option to buy AS Roma and would return at the end of the season to put himself under José Mourinho, who will take the reins of the team next season. Bakker, who came free from Ajax, would not have convinced the Argentine either and would be willing to give the young Diallo ownership in the left-handed lane, at the expense of Juan Bernat’s recovery. Dagba, with 22 years and three more years of contract, would take the starting position in the right lane.