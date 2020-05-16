The disaffiliation of Veracruz not only brought with it sports consequences, but also somewhat “exotic”. And it is that, with the disappearance of the club, the botarga called ‘Tibu Jarocho’ (one of the best known and most popular in the country) had to say goodbye to soccer. For a time he worked for a baseball team; however, he recently posted a message that it captured the eyes of the digital world.

“Today they called me from Red Sharks Club requesting the botarga, which I gave life to for many years. That suit, as I always said, It is not mine. It was from the club and I would use it until I was required to do so, “said the ‘Tibu Jarocho’ from his Twitter account.

When it seemed that the botarga would disappear after years of entertainment, the account of the Veracruzano Shark Football Club (one of the two franchises in Veracruz), responded to the tweet and invited the character to return to the team once the new Mexican Football League Of start.

Do not worry Juan Carlos, count on us, we are waiting for you here so that you continue to be the Shark 👏🏻⚽️ #LlegóElTiburón 🦈 https://t.co/jair6CFc7h – Veracruz Shark Football Club (@CVFTiburon) May 16, 2020

“I would love to continue being a shark, thank you very much. Count me in”, replied the ‘Jarocho tribe‘After the invitation of one of the new franchises of the Mexican Football League.

Thus, the most famous botarga in Mexico will continue delighting their fans with the amazing personifications carried out under the characterization of the shark. Similarly, you can be part of the new “Derby Jarocho” between Atlético Veracruz and Club Veracruzano de Fútbol.