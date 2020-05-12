The Ministry of Economy issued a statement after a debate with representatives of IBRI (Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations), indicating that there will be the publication of a new standard statute for federal state companies by the end of the month. The new text will seek to align the governance of state-owned companies to the guidelines proposed by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

On May 8, 2020, IBRI promoted the webinar on “Challenges and Commitments of SEST for State-Owned Companies in 2020”. The event was moderated by André Vasconcellos, Technical Director and coordinator of the “RI de Estatais” group at IBRI, and by Luis Felipe Vidal Arellano, Deputy Secretary of Finance of the Municipality of São Paulo and chairman of the Governance Committee of Entities of Indirect Administration at the São Paulo City Hall.

On the occasion, the following participated as speakers: Amaro Luiz de Oliveira Gomes, secretary of SEST (Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies) of the Special Secretariat for Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy; and Ricardo Moura de Araujo Faria, deputy secretary of SEST and specialist in Public Policies and Government Management.

During the event, Amaro Gomes emphasized the importance of SEST in promoting the articulation and integration of the policies of state-owned companies and proposing guidelines and parameters for action on personnel, governance and budget policies.

