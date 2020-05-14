Zlatan Ibrahimovic landed yesterday in Milan and it will pass a quarantine of two weeks, so will exercise alone in Milanello for the possible return of Serie A.

05/12/2020

Act at 12:11

CEST

Europa Press

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the 38-year-old striker arrived in the Italian city on Monday night, two months after leaving the AC Milan, since the confinement stopped Series A with 12 days to go.

The Swedish forward, who signed a second leg with the ‘Rossoneri’ in January, reportedly will spend the next two weeks training individually in the training ground of Milanello.

The former FC Barcelona striker He was training with the Hammarby in Stockholm, of which he is the co-owner, taking advantage to stay in shape during the break in Serie A. His stay in Sweden has sparked rumors that Ibrahimovic could return to play in his home country. In fact, Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson did not rule out the possibility of signing the Swedish star.

His teammates resumed individual training last week and the government has already given permission for group training from May 18.

.