It is no secret that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s days at Milan are numbered. The veteran Swedish striker has not seen expectations fulfilled when he decided to start a second stage in the rossonero team and will end it as soon as the current year ends.

06/11/2020

Act at 19:58

CEST

Sport.es

The sports career is disappointing and the relations with the dome of the Milan entity they began to twist when the club decided to do without Zvonimir Boban, a former teammate who was key in his return.

With his also former partner Paolo Maldini on the tightrope, Ibrahimovic took advantage of the visit of the executive director Ivan Gazidis, at the Rossonero training center, Milanelo, this past Wednesday to publicly show him his discontent and recriminate him for the mismanagement he is leading at the club.

According to the two most prestigious sports newspapers in Italy, ‘Corriere dello Sport’ and ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, the veteran Swedish striker would have reprimanded Gazidis It was their first appearance since the team resumed activity on May 4.

“Why have you been away for so long?“Ibrahimovich urged Gazidis in front of the entire squad.” You appear 48 hours after a Cup semifinal, “he reproached him, referring to the duel against Juventus this Sunday.

Ibrahimovic regretted how things are going at Milan: “It is not the Milan of the past. It is not my Milan, it is yours. There is no plan and if I’m here it’s only because of my feeling. “

The executive director apologized for his absence and acknowledged that “this Milan is not what it was neither sports nor financially.”

Precisely, Gazidis’s visit was not only to encourage the team before the imminent return to competition, but also responded to the announcement of the agreement that the management has reached with the captains to lower wages as a consequence of the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Thus, Ibrahimovic is living his last weeks as a Milan player and in Italy they are already speculating with a possible reunion with Silvio Berlusconi, to lead the project in Monza in which his president in his first stage as rossonero.