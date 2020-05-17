Malmöe decided in October 2019 to pay tribute to one of his favorite sons, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with a 500-kg statue that he placed before the Swedbank Stadium in Malmöe, a club in which the veteran forward was trained and took his first steps as a professional, between 1999 and 2001.

Permanently linked to the controversy, just a month after receiving this tribute, Ibrahimovic could not think of anything other than to announce his entry into the shareholding of one of Malmöe’s greatest rivals, the Hammarby from Stockholm, with whom he has been training during confinement and in which he could even finish his sports career.

The Malmöe fans did not forgive him for this affront and from that moment the statue was attacked up to four times until it was demolished, in January 2020.

The City Council decided to withdraw it to restore it and since then is guarded in a secret place waiting to find you a location.

During this time, the city of Milan, where Ibrahimovic is completing a second stage, has offered to host the work. It has also been proposed that he move to the Swedish capital, Stockholm, where the forward has his residence fixed.

Malmöe is reluctant to lose the statue and is studying a location away from the Malmöe stadium where it can be displayed without fear of vandalism.

The statue it was sculpted in bronze by the sculptor Peter Linde and cost 42,000 euros and Ibrahimovic’s hometown bears all maintenance costs. In this case, it has also taken over the restoration of it.

