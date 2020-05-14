The Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, striker for Milan, shared on Tuesday the conception of leadership of the American Michael Jordan, who considered in his documentary that a true winner must be extremely demanding and uncompromising with his teammates to push them towards success.

“It is good to see ‘The Last Dance’ (the documentary about Michael Jordan’s career). Now they understand what it means to play with a winning athlete. Whether you like it or not. If you don’t like it, then don’t play sports, “wrote Ibrahimovic on his social networks.

Ibrahimovic, who returned to Milan from Stockholm on Monday to re-train with his club, referred to an episode of “The Last Dance” broadcast on Monday on the platform “Netflix” in which Jordan reviewed his ways of cheering his companions to improve.

According to the former Chicago Bulls star, it is necessary for the leader of a team to be extremely demanding, until he becomes very aggressive, as long as his teammates follow him and he becomes a winning team.

His own teammates at the Bulls say they felt very pressured by Jordan at the time, but admitted that, at the same time, that attitude contributed to forging one of the most successful dynasties in sports history, with six NBA titles won between 1991 and 1998.

