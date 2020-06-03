Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, striker for Milan, He returned to Milan from Sweden on Wednesday and will undergo medical examinations in the coming days to analyze the evolution of the muscle injury suffered on May 25.

Ibrahimovic, 38, arrived in Milan in the Italian morning from Stockholm with black glasses and a mask, as seen in images circulating on the internet, after he spent the last ten days in his country.

The Swedish striker sounded the alarm at Milan on May 25, when he had to leave training at the Milanello sports center due to a soleus injury to his right calf.

At that time, Milan reported that “Ibra” would carry out a new examination ten days after the first, which was on May 26, so the striker is expected to undergo an examination between Thursday and Friday.

Ibrahimovic, a former player for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy, scored four goals in ten games for Milan, a club he returned to in January after an earlier two-year stage between 2010 and 2012.

Milan will compete again in Serie A on June 22 against Lecce, according to the new official calendar after almost three months of stoppage due to the coronavirus.

