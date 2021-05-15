Ibrahimovic misses the Eurocup due to injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic He will not be able to play in the European Championship with the Swedish national team due to the injury he suffered with Milan to his left knee earlier this month.

According to the Swedish Football Federation, the footballer has informed the coach, Janne Andersson, that his injury will prevent him from being in the continental tournament, which starts on June 11 in Rome with the Turkey-Italy match.

The return of Ibrahimovic to the Swedish team after retiring after the last European Championship in France 2016 – he returned in March – was one of the attractions added to the continental tournament and fundamental in the Nordic national team.

“It’s sad, especially for Zlatan, but also for us. I hope he returns to the field as soon as possible.”Andersson said about the absence of the 39-year-old attacker, who was injured on May 9 in a Serie A match against Juventus.

It will be a transcendent absence for Sweden, which, within group E, will debut in the Eurocup in view of Spain at La Cartuja in Seville on June 14. They will then face Slovakia (18) and Poland (23) in Saint Petersburg.