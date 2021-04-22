Ibrahimovic joins the ’40 club’

04/22/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

EFE

Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic this Thursday renewed his contract with Milan until 2022 and will enter the ’40 club’, Well, he will remain in the elite of football until at least he is forty.

Born on October 3, 1981, Ibrahimovic decided to extend an already legendary career for another year and will join stars like the Argentine Javier Zanetti, the welsh Ryan giggs, the Italians Francesco Totti Y Paolo Maldini or the Cameroonian Roger mile, who reached the age of 42 at the 1994 World Cup.

The Swedish striker will continue a career that saw him triumph in the Netherlands, with Ajax, Italy, with Juventus, Inter Milan and Milan, Spain, with Barcelona, ​​France, with Paris Saint Germain, and England, with Manchester United. in which also explored the MLS market American with his time at the Galaxy in Los Angeles.

His record includes 31 trophies, with league titles raised in the Netherlands (2 with Ajax), in Spain (one with Barcelona), Italy (3 with Inter and one with Milan) and France (4 with Paris Saint Germain). ).

Despite never being able to really be a protagonist in the Champions League, his ‘forbidden’ trophy, conquered the Europa League with the Manchester United jersey in 2017, the year in which he suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury that, at 36, looked like it was going to close his career in the elite. It seemed, but could not.

After his time at the Galaxy, marked by great goals, but also by zero titles and great controversies for his statements when he said goodbye (“Thank you Los Angeles Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the fans of the Galaxy: you loved Zlatan and you say Zlatan. You’re welcome. The story goes on. Now watch the baseball again “), Ibrahimovic returned to Milan and culminated a true rebirth.

He scored ten goals in 18 games in his first six months, from January to August 2020, and this year he increased his performance even more. Has fifteen goals in 18 games played in Serie A and a total of 17 in 25 games. “Top” level striker numbers despite your ID.

At the beginning of this season, he experienced moments of authentic footballing omnipotence. He signed ten goals in the first six games played and showed an average of one goal every 56 minutes.

Of course, the intense pace of this campaign caused him some muscle injuries that slowed his performance, although his Milan has shown important signs of growth also thanks to its leadership in the dressing room and is fighting to return to the Champions League after seven years of waiting.

To get the ticket for the European Cup, Milan will be able to face it counting on Zlatan, which on October 3 will celebrate its forty years still in the elite.

He will join stars like Zanetti, Inter flag, Giggs, United legend, Totti, eternal Roma captain, and goalkeepers like Gianluigi Buffon, who at 43 still competes for Juventus, the German Jens Lehman, the Dutch Edwin Van Der Saar or the Hungarian Gabor Kiraly.

Paolo Maldini, the Englishman Teddy Sheringham, the Peruvian Claudio Pizarro, the Italians Amedeo Carboni and Dino Zoff or the Brazilian Rivaldo are others who managed to cross the barrier of forty years as active soccer players.