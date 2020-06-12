Italy.- Although there are no moments of tranquility in the Italian country, it seems that the brawls do not stop when it comes to the name of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, because this time the Swedish striker starred in a fight with nothing more and nothing less than the Milan CEO Iván Gazidis.

There had been rumors that Zlatan no longer felt comfortable in the San Siro locker room, and according to the statements of the Italian journalist Vito Angele, this day the Swede demanded that Gazidis not face the players of the rossonero box for the reduction of wages, subject that the Scandinavian bothered him a lot.

There was a fierce confrontation in Milanello in which both raised their voices, “wrote the Samper Milan reporter on his twitter account, who also added that the ‘Milanese’ team was already looking for another striker for their ranks.

There was a difficult confrontation today at Milanello as #Ibrahimovic verbally attacked #Gazidis. The Swede reproached the CEO for having been too distant from the team in recent times. @SempreMilanCom – Vito Angelè (@VitoAngele)

June 10, 2020

Others also speculate that thanks to this fight, both parties would be breaking relationships forever, so Ibrahimovic would no longer continue with Milan in this second stage, which he arrived in just last December, helping the ‘Rossoneros’ to improve their positions in Serie A.

So far, the former national team of Sweden, records 810 minutes and four goals in 10 games with the squad led by Stefano Pioli, added to the 56 scores in 85 commitments he recorded in his first stage at the club, 2010 to 2012.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

The League continues with another ‘Derbi’ this Friday

Reported serious to Aaron “Gansito” Padilla for coronavirus