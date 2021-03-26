Ibrahimovic is already a leader with Sweden in his redebut

Sweden took advantage of the ‘puncture’ of Spain to rise to the first position of group B. In the return of Ibrahimovic to the national team, the milanista monopolized the spotlight and was the protagonist, just as he likes. He accommodated a ball centered from the right with his chest and assisted with his particular style so that Claesson, after controlling with difficulty, established the only goal of the contest.

Four years and nine months later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic donned the yellow card. Time does not pass for the Swedish striker, who seems to have made a pact with the devil. Its sporting longevity is not at odds with its performance on grass. At the Friends Arena in Stockholm he demonstrated it again. The Georgian revolution revolted, which had had a very clear one in the boots of Kvilitaia. Bad decision in hand-to-hand with Nodfeldt.

Sweden grew up with Isak, Kulusevski and Ibra, its glorious trident. The realist threatened, but it was Claesson who found the 1-0. Zlatan cradled her with his chest and gave in so that the Krasnodar, entering from behind, controlled with difficulty and defined by lying on the ground.

He tightened the nuts on his disciples Willy Sagnol, Georgia coach. The former French international ordered a step forward and put the Scandinavians in check. Nodfeldt avoided the tie with a saving right hand from Kiteishvili’s point-blank shot. The changes introduced by Janne Anderson anesthetized the eastern mainland, who left Sweden without a prize but with good feelings.