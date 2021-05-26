Ibrahimovic “gives away” his shares in the casino that got him in trouble with UEFA

The Swedish striker from Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic has gotten rid of his participation in a sports betting house, which had caused the opening of a UEFA disciplinary procedure for violating the regulations.

The American firm Esports Entertainment Group has acquired for 16 million euros the Swedish company Bethard, of which “Ibra” was a shareholder through a company owned by it, the Direkt news agency reported on Tuesday.

UEFA announced a month ago the opening of a file on the player to find out if he had breached article 31 (4) of its Disciplinary Regulations, which provides for financial sanctions and suspension of up to three years.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 in October, returned to the Swedish national team in March, five years after leaving it, and played two World Cup qualifying matches, but a knee injury caused him to be excluded from the list for the next European Championship. , in which Sweden will face Spain.

However, the Swedish star will be able to measure himself against the team trained by Luis Enrique in the World Cup qualifying phase, where both teams have met again.

“Ibra”, who scored 15 goals in 18 Serie A games with Milan, has renewed a season for the Italian club, which will return to the Champions League seven seasons later.

The Swedish striker could extend his career for a few more months to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for November 21 to December 18, should Sweden qualify.

