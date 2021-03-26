Ibrahimovic could have played for Bayern

03/26/2021

On at 18:54 CET

As Uli Hoeness, former Bayern president has confessed, in an interview with RTL, in the past, without specifying the specific year, he contacted the Swedish striker to try to incorporate him into the Bavarian discipline. “If he has already played in four of the five major European leagues, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have completed his collection playing with us“, He said.

Although he also stated that the negotiations did not last long, as the Swedish forward’s wage demands were unattainable: “He is a great player, but his salary demands were too much. We were interested once, but we did not reach an agreement“.

What’s more, the footballer himself He already said publicly in 2013 that he would love to play for Bayern one day, but that his age could be an impediment. After leaving PSG, he signed for Manchester United, before making the Americas with LA Galaxy and returning to Europe with Milan. At 39, his legend in the world of football continues to grow in Serie A.

Zlatan, what is proving at Milan that age is just a number, has recently returned to the national team, from which he had retired after the 2016 European Championship. Last Thursday he helped his team to start in the best possible way in the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup in 2022, by winning Georgia 1-0 and assist in his teammate’s goal.

He ended up being replaced in the 84th minute of the match by Mainz striker Robin Quaison. Next Sunday they will face Kosovo and, as everything seems to indicate, Ibrahimovic will have another chance to score again with his national team. 17 has seen goal to date with the Italian club.