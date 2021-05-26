Ibrahimovic ‘breaks’ with sports betting

05/26/2021 at 6:47 PM CEST

Milan’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has gotten rid of his involvement in a sports book, which had led to the opening of a UEFA disciplinary procedure for violating the regulations.

The American firm Esports Entertainment Group has acquired the Swedish company Bethard, of which Ibra was a shareholder, for 16 million euros, through a company owned by it, the Direkt news agency reported on Tuesday.

UEFA announced a month ago the opening of a file to the player to find out if he had breached article 31 (4) of its Disciplinary Regulations, which provide financial sanctions and suspension of up to three years.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 in October, returned to the Swedish national team in March, five years after leaving it, and played two World Cup qualifying matches, but a knee injury caused him to be excluded from the list for the next European Championship, in which Sweden will face Spain.

However, the Swedish star will be able to measure himself against the team trained by Luis Enrique in the World Cup qualifying phase, where both teams have met again.

Ibra, who scored 15 goals in 18 Serie A games for Milan, has renewed a season for the Italian club, which will return to the Champions League seven seasons later.

The Swedish striker could extend his career a few more months to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled from November 21 to December 18, should Sweden qualify.