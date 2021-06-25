Ibrahimovic, a benchmark for Boateng

06/25/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

There are players who when they speak the bread rises … And one of them is Kevin Prince Boateng. The Ghanaian, a former Barça player for just a few months, recently signed for Hertha Berlin after his stint at Monza in Serie B, and in statements to the official media of the German club he has left some headlines. The first, that one of his references is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I learned a lot from Zlatan, for example, what it really means to be a professional. He has been one of the best strikers for so long because he goes to the weight room a lot and works a lot,” said the new Hertha forward.

Boateng shared a dressing room with Leo Messi, of whom he said, jokingly, that “you can’t really copy anything, because you just can’t imitate that level.” For the Ghanaian, there are more players who imitate him than he can imitate: “I am what I am. I never copied anyone. There are more people who copy me, I like it. But, of course, I have imitated. things”.