Ibrahima Kebé One of the discoveries of Girona

05/06/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Ibrahima Kebé It is one of the many good news from Girona this season. The Malian midfielder has established himself, at 20, in the team and has already added 25 appearances this year. Kebe it is being used lately to secure the favorable scores that have allowed the team to reach the play-off zone.

In order to Kebe, Much of the blame for Girona’s reaction is the manager. “He is the main actor. Does a terrible job“. The young Malian confesses that the dressing room met a weeks ago to talk about the season” and we did very well. “

Now, five days to go, Kebe see nothing done. “There is nothing done. We have to go little by little and think only of Logroñés”, says one of the jewels of Montilivi, who ends his contract in 2022