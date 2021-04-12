Ibra would have skipped Milan’s anti-Covid rules

04/12/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is at the center of controversy this week by allegedly having been seen bypassing anti-Covid restrictions in Milan.

The AC Milan striker, according to Fanpage.it reveals, met with some friends in a restaurant, something forbidden by the regulations to stop the virus, in an area considered ‘red’, that of Lombardy.

The Swede, well, according to the sources, He would have asked that his friend Tano Simonato’s restaurant be opened for him to eat since they are all closed, and he met with several people without a mask, as shown in the photos. One of his companions was the former Milan footballer, Ignazio Abate. The same sources affirm that the meeting between Zlatan and his companions began at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, and the meal had a cost of 300 euros per person.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, which collects the history of Fanpage.it, together with MilanNews, affirms, on the contrary, that Zlatan did not break the rules because he attended a business meeting and did not eat in the restaurant, since he only spent an hour talking.

This is the same version that Simonato himself has provided.

“Ibra, Ignazio and another great friend came to see me, we stayed for a couple of hours and they went home. They didn’t eat here, we just had a glass of wine & rdquor;, begins by relating the business owner to the sources. “It was something between friends, normal, we are friends and we see each other from time to time if we do not see other friends & rdquor ;.

One of the reasons for the controversy is that Zlatan was the person chosen to promote respect for the rules on the spread of the virus by the Lombard region, after having overcome the coronavirus himself last September.