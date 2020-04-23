The Bovespa Index operates high in this first hour of trading, guaranteed by gains from most blue chips, with emphasis on Petrobras’ shares, which accompany a new day of recovery in oil prices. With the commodity rising more than 20% in New York futures, the shares of the Brazilian oil company advance more than 2%.

In the United States, the number of new claims for unemployment benefits, which fell last week and fell below some market estimates, stood out at the last minute.

The expectation now turns to the PMI data, which stands for the United States Purchasing Managers Index. The special attention is given by the fact that the PMIs in Europe, mainly in Germany, France and the United Kingdom, were considered quite negative, showing the damage of the coronavirus pandemic in these economies.

Even so, European stock markets gained momentum in the last few minutes, reflecting the acceleration of oil prices and the rise in New York’s future indices.

In the case of oil, the increase is mainly attributed to tensions between the United States and Iran. The leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, authorized his forces to attack the US Navy after US President Donald Trump threatened to sink yesterday. Iranian ships. To state television, Salami warned that his forces “respond.

At 10:33, Ibovespa was up 0.80% to 81,333.22 points. At the maximum, it reached 81,933.50 points (+ 1.54%).

The New York stock exchanges, which had just started their activities, registered gains of more than 0.70% at the same time.

